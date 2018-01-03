Man assaults father, steals car, crashes on Congress Street: police

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Multiple people were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a speeding driver crashed into other vehicles on Congress Street, according to police.

Crews first responded to the scene around 4 p.m. at the corner of State Street and Congress Street. Both were shut down as first responders investigated.

Portland Police say the speeding driver assaulted his father and stole his car before crashing into the other cars. The victims, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

© 2018 WCSH-TV