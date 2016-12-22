Man arrested in connection with shooting in Cutler

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CUTLER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Culter was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting earlier that morning.

According to Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis, 24-year-old Ethan Bryant turned himself into the sheriff's office just before 10:30 a.m., roughly nine hours after a shooting took place at 20 Coastal View Ct in Cutler.

Police said a 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday reporting a male had been shot and that two men had fled the residence on foot, including the alleged gunman.

The victim, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, was initially taken to Downeast Community Hospital, then later life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. No word yet on his condition.

Bryant has been charged with Class A elevated aggravated assault and was taken to Washington County Jail.

