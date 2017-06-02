Man arrested in connection with Preble St. shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland Police have made an arrest in the shooting of Russell Solak, 39, that occurred on Preble Street May 30.

William R. Ficklin, 32, who police describe as a transient from Massachusetts, faces attempted murder charges, along with numerous other charges, according to police.

Solak shot Ficklin during an altercation by the Public Market Parking Garage in Portland. Solak is in satisfactory condition, according to officials.

Detectives said anonymous tips from members of the community led to the arrest of the suspect at the Marriott Residence Inn on Fore Street, as he was leaving his hotel room Friday morning.



