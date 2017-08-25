Man arrested for allegedly making sex video of 16-year-old

Timothy Barry, 30, is being charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse images.

BARTLETT, NH (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Conway have arrested a 30-year-old for allegedly making sex videos of a 16-year-old.

Lt. Christopher Mattei says Timothy Barr was arrested Friday and is being charged with manufacture of child sexual abuse images and possession of child sexual abuse images.

Barr, from Bartlet, faces up to 30 years in prison.

Barr is being held at the Carroll County Jail. His bail is set at $10,000.

