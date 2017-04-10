Man and woman assaulted in a South Portland home

Amanuel Halefom arrested

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A man and a woman were assaulted at a home on Barberry Creek Road in South Portland around noon on Monday. Police say the victims knew the 2 suspects who left before police arrived.

South Portland detective Scott Corbett would only say, the assaults involved using blunt objects that were later located within the residence.

Corbett said the suspects were spotted a short time later and after a short foot chase, both were arrested.

Amanuel Halefom has been charged with Robbery, Theft, Elevated Aggravated Assault, Possession of Crack Cocaine and Refusing to Submit. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Detective Corbett said the second male suspect is a juvenile believed to be out of Portland. He was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center on a warrant with charges to follow.

The victims were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

