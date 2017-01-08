Man allegedly carrying axe looks into windows, terrorizes homeowner, officials say

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

CUSHING, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Rockland man is accused of terrorizing a resident early Sunday morning by peering into windows while carrying an axe, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

They say the resident called 911 around 12:45 a.m. about an unknown man getting out of a car and walking around the house outside, looking into their windows while carrying an axe. He appeared to be agitated.

The two people in the home told deputies they were scared that he was going to break in and rob them. The axe was later found on the hood of the the resident's car.

The man allegedly got back into the car before deputies arrived and backed out of the driveway, but got stuck across the street, according to officials.

Deputies then approached the car and found two men inside. While making contact, the passenger allegedly reached down to where a knife was on the floor. The deputies then drew their weapons and demanded the passenger get out of the car.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the car, according to officials.

The passenger is identified as 37-year-old Richard Butler of Rockland. He's charged with unlawful possession of drugs and furnishing them, as well as terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

The driver is identified as 31-year-old Joshua Weaver, who is charged with illegal possession of a hypodermic apparatus and possession of schedule drug.

