Man accused of sex abuse of a minor in Windsor

Dylan Gagnon (Photo: Kennebec County via Kennebec Journal)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Kennebec Journal) — A Mattawamkeag man on probation for domestic violence assault now faces four charges of sexual abuse of a minor that allegedly occurred while he was visiting Windsor.

Dylan Scott Gagnon, 25, committed the offenses between Nov. 24, 2016 and May 16, 2017, according to the complaint filed at the Capital Judicial Center. The victim named in each count is the same girl, who was 14 and 15 during those dates.

