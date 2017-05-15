Man accused of raping elderly neighbor sentenced Monday

Mark Halle in court

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Waterville who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his 73 year-old neighbor will be sentenced Monday.

Court officials say Mark Halle will appear for a rule 11 plea change hearing at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

RELATED ARTICLES: Waterville man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman

32-year-old Mark Halle entered two guilty pleas to charges of gross sexual assault, burglary and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon last August but then withdrew them after being faced with a possible 30 year sentence.

Police arrested Halle on in February of 2016 after he broke into the woman’s home, beat her and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Prosecutors had wanted Halle to serve an initial 20 years in prison and then be supervised for another decade following his jail time.

© 2017 WCSH-TV