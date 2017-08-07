Man accused of dumping bed bugs at city office says he's already been found guilty by public

Chalres Manning. Ctsy Portland Press Herald

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The man who allegedly dumped a cup of bed bugs at the Augusta City Center office pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor assault and obstructing government administration.

Charles Manning appeared in Capitol Judicial Center court Monday morning where he could face 1 year in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Manning talked to NEWS CENTER Monday saying he felt like he was about to be "executed" before his first court appearance.

"I've already been found guilty by the public," Manning said.

Charles Manning in court August 7, 2017

Manning said he is currently staying in a shelter outside of town. Manning also expressed frustration to the judge and asked him to throw out his case.

Manning also told the judge that he has been portrayed in the media as the "reincarnation of Hitler".

According to the city's Director of Development, Matt Nazar, Manning came to the general assistance office on Friday, June 2 to request help with a bed bug problem.

Ralph St. Pierre, Augusta's finance director and assistant city manager, picks up bed bugs that were spilled by disgruntled man. (Photo: Photo courtesy of William Bridgeo via Kennebec Journal) c Journal)

He left after being told there was no help available through the office. Nazar said the man returned later that afternoon and dumped more than 100 bed bugs out of a cup onto the counter.

Kennebec County District Attorney, Meagan Maloney said the assault charge came because a bed bug landed on a city worker.

"That's an assault whether it's throwing down a container of bed bugs and having the bed bugs hit the person, whether it's throwing an open container of beer and having beer splash on someone. So it's simply looking at the actions. The actions are offensive physical contact," she said.

City hall shut down so the bed bugs could be removed and didn't reopen until Monday, June 5. Maloney said questions about Manning's responsibility and capability to cover the cost of the cleaning will be addressed as part of the legal process.

Manning is scheduled for a dispositional conference September 19.

