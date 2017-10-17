Man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in domestic dispute

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home Tuesday morning, according to police.

Justin Murphy of Old Orchard Beach is charged with elevated aggravated assault on a pregnant person.

Police say they were called to a residence in OOB just before 7 a.m. Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. A 22-year-old pregnant woman reported her boyfriend struck her several times and strangled her. Police believe the incident stemmed from an argument between the two.

Murphy reportedly left the scene before police arrived. Portland Police later located Murphy and he was brought into custody around 9:40 a.m.

Murphy is being held at York County Jail without bail.

The victim denied treatment and is believed to have only minor injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

