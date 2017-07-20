Making a 'splash' to help with chidhood cancer research

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It may usually leave that memorable jingle in your mind - but Thursday, Funtown Splashtown USA made a splash for a bigger cause: childhood cancer.

The amusement park joined in on the effort to bring Barbara Bush Children's Hospital Specialty License Plates to Maine cars.

State law requires at least 2,000 Maine residents to sign up for specialty license plates before they can be oifficially created.

About 70 people signed up at Funtown Splashtown - leaving the effort only a few hundred signatures away from success.

After the license plate becomes offical, the hospital will receive $10 of every new plate sold and $10 of every annual renewal.

Funtown Splashtown visitors got a good deal, too - $25 off the price of admission to the park for the day.

“It sounds like it would be an odd combination, but our number one guests are kids, and Barbara Bush Children's Hospital is all about helping children,” said Funtown Splashtown Marketing Manager Ed Hodgdon. “So this was a no-brainer for us.”

The effort needs about 250 more people to sign up for license plates.

