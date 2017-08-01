Maine's secretary of state says he will reject second request for voter registration data

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Monday he is unlikely to release any state voter registration data to the federal voter fraud commission to which he was appointed by President Trump. Staff photo by Gregory Rec

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) –– Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Monday that he is unlikely to release any state voter registration data to the federal voter fraud commission to which he was appointed by President Trump.

Dunlap said he will reject a second request for the data from the commission’s vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who promised last week that the data would be held in confidence at the federal level.

