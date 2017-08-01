WCSH
Close

Maine's secretary of state says he will reject second request for voter registration data

Scott Thistle , WCSH 10:13 AM. EDT August 01, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) –– Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Monday that he is unlikely to release any state voter registration data to the federal voter fraud commission to which he was appointed by President Trump.

FULL ARTICLE HERE

Dunlap said he will reject a second request for the data from the commission’s vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who promised last week that the data would be held in confidence at the federal level.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories