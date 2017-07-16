Maine's season for luring bears with doughnuts coming soon

(Photo by Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: (Photo by Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images))

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's fall hunting seasons are drawing near as it will soon be legal to lay bait in the woods to attract black bears.

Hunters are allowed to place bait for bears in Maine starting July 29. Bait is typically sugary human food such as doughnuts.

Hunting for bears with bait is then legal from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23. Bait isn't allowed during the rest of the hunt, which stretches until Nov. 25.

The fall hunt for moose runs from Sept. 25 to Nov. 25. The season for hunting deer with firearms begins Oct. 30 and ends Nov. 25. The archery season for deer is longer, beginning Sept. 9 in some areas and lasting until Dec. 9.

