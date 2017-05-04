Maine's Poliquin votes for GOP health care bill

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine has joined the GOP majority in taking a step toward dismantling the President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.



Poliquin said the bill approved 217-213 Thursday represents the best parts of several previous attempts at reform and Republican efforts to undo the Affordable Care Act.



He said one of the biggest reasons why he supported it was that it ensures affordable access to everyone including Mainers with pre-existing conditions. But critics say a pool of money created to help people with pre-existing medical conditions isn't enough. Poliquin says he'll press for additional reforms.



Democrats blasted Republicans, saying the proposal will leave 24 million Americans without insurance. The proposal also eliminates funding for Planned Parenthood for a year, preventing Medicaid recipients from getting care.

