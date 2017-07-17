Maine's largest media company buys storied newspaper

Photo courtesy: Portland Press Herald

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The family that's owned a Maine newspaper company for over a century is announcing a sale to the owner of the state's largest newsgathering company.



The Costello family has operated the publishing company that owns central Maine's Sun Journal since the 1890s. The Sun Media Group employs 225 people and includes magazines and weekly newspapers.



Reade Brower's purchase of Sun Media Group under the new SJ Acquisition company will close Aug. 1.



Brower told the Portland Press Herald he expects most Sun Media Group employees will be rehired.



Steve Costello told the Sun Journal that the newspaper wasn't looking to sell but that the move would help digital efforts.



Brower owns MaineToday Media, which includes the Kennebec Journal, the Morning Sentinel and the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram.

