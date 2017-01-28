Maine's Congressional leaders react to visa suspensions

President Trump signed an executive order that institutes a temporary suspension of immigrants from seven muslim majority countries.

(NEWS CENTER) -- All over the world, leaders are saying what they think about President Trump's executive order that suspends the U.S. refugee program and puts a halt to immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries.

Some of Maine's congressional leaders have also put in their two cents.

Senator Angus King (I-ME) believes blocking visas for those from middle eastern countries could provoke ISIS supporters, according to his spokesperson.

"Senator King believes we must pursue solutions that will actually protect our homeland, which is why he voted for the extensive border security provisions in the comprehensive immigration reform bill passed overwhelmingly by the Senate in 2013. The latest actions taken by this Administration, however, don't protect us, but actually compromise our nation's security. They only isolate America from our allies, marginalize this country's Muslim population who are often the source for information that helps prevent terrorism, and is inconsistent with who we are as a country. Worse, this order, which focuses exclusively upon majority Muslim countries, plays right into the hands of ISIS which has been trying for years to bait us into converting our opposition to their isolated brand of radical terrorism into a war of America against the entire Muslim world. Unfortunately, President Trump has taken the bait--and the fight against ISIS just got a lot harder." -- Scott Ogden, Spokesman for Sen. King

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) says she supports tougher vetting of refugees coming to America, but she thinks this executive order goes too far.

"Undoubtedly improvements could be made to our refugee screening process, but the world-wide refugee ban set forth in the executive order is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic. For example, it could interfere with the immigration of Iraqis who worked for American forces in Iraq as translators and body guards -- people who literally saved the lives of our troops and diplomats during the last decade and whose lives are at risk if they remain in Iraq.



"In addition, while it is appropriate to consider religious persecution when reviewing a request for refugee status, a preference should not be given to people who practice a particular religion, nor should a greater burden be imposed on people who practice a particular religion. As I stated last summer, religious tests serve no useful purpose in the immigration process and run contrary to our American values.



"The United States remains the largest contributor of humanitarian aid to deal with the Syrian refugee crisis, and we should continue to aid those who are assisting refugees in neighboring countries like Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon." -- Sen. Susan Collins

Representative Bruce Poliquin has been working in Congress to halt the admission of Syrian refugees, according to his spokesperson, although he did not comment directly on the executive order.

"The Congressman will not be voting on these Executive Orders. His policy in Congress has been to increase border security, end sanctuary cities and stop Syrian refugee admissions until national security agencies put in place effective processes to ensure that no suspected or potential terrorists are allowed to cross our borders." -- Brendan Conley, Press Secretary for Rep. Poliquin

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree had stronger language for President Trump, saying she will fight for immigrants trying to come to America.

