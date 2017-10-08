Maine's agricultural fair season draws to a close

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) - Maine's agricultural fair season is drawing to a close with the completion of the Fryeburg Fair.



The Fryeburg Fair was wrapping up Sunday with a flower show, dairy show, horse pulling and final round of harness racing. Other events over the eight-day fair included a skillet throw, a pie contest and all manner of farm animals.



The fair was launched in 1851 and draws tens of thousands of attendees. The event is the largest and last fair of the season in Maine.

