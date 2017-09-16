Mainers walk to end Alzheimer's Disease

The Promise Garden at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in York, ME. (Photo: WCSH)

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Dozens of people put on the walking shoes and marched through York beach Saturday morning to raise awareness of the fight against Alzheimer's Disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a 5K that raises money to help the Alzheimer's Association provide care and resources to those struggling with the degenerative disease and fund research of a cure. Saturday morning, walkers donned purple shirts to show their solidarity with ending the illness that affects more than 26,000 Mainers and five million people nationwide.

Participants planted flower pinwheels in the event's Promise Garden, each flower is a different color indicating how that person is touched by Alzheimer's disease or representing of someone who died because of it. New this year, a white flower in the garden. It represents the first survivor of Alzheimer's, a person who does not yet exist.

"We don't have a way to stop the disease or to cure the disease, and so, it's a fatal diagnosis," said Executive Director Laurie Trenholm of the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "We feel very confident that we will have the first survivor, but we need to be working very hard to get more research dollars, to raise awareness.

The Alzheimer's Association of Maine is gearing up for their largest fundraising 5-K of the year next weekend in Portland. It'll be Saturday at Payson Park.

