Mainers to celebrate state's blueberry industry at festival

FAIRFIELD, ME - AUGUST 3: Blueberries from Bessey Ridge Farms in Albion at their stand at a small farmers market in Fairfield. (Photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright 2016 - Portland Press Herald)

UNION, Maine (AP) - Maine's annual celebration of its most well-known fruit crop is beginning in Unity, and the crowd has muffins on its mind.

The Union Fair & Maine Wild Blueberry Festival begins on Saturday and runs until Aug. 26. The festival celebrates wild blueberries, which Maine provides to the country and the world.

Wild blueberries are smaller than their cultivated cousins and are closely associated with Maine and Atlantic Canada. The blueberry festival began in 1960 as a way of touting the industry. There will be pie eating contests and contests for best blueberry muffin and best blueberry dessert.

The "Maine Wild Blueberry Queen" will also be crowned. Last year's queen was Kimberly Reed of Warren.

