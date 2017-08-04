Mainers split on Dunkin' dropping 'Donuts'

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. In an effort to compete with Starbucks in the lucrative coffee market, Dunkin? Donuts has announced a goal of opening more than 10,000 new stores in the U.S. by 2020. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle, Getty Images)

New Englanders woke up to some confusing news on Friday about Dunkin' Donuts, the beloved breakfast franchise.

The brand is considering dropping 'Donuts,' and going with strictly Dunkin'. That decision won't come until later next year, after a new location in Pasadena, California, gives the new name a test run.

It's no secret Mainers are in love with the chain, so would they stand for a new name?

NEWS CENTER asked some folks outside the location on Congress Street in Portland, and the results are split. We did, however, meet a charming man named Bruce Valley who not only hangs out at Dunkin' Donuts every day, but used to frequent there with his wife who passed away a number of years ago. He then later met his now-girlfriend at the restaurant.

