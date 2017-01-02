Mainers signing up for Obamacare in record numbers

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers are signing up for Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance in record numbers, even as the law is under threat of repeal by a Republican-controlled Congress and President-elect Donald Trump.

READ MORE AT PRESSHERALD.com

Enrollments in Maine are 9 percent ahead of the same time period last year, according to numbers released last week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.Republican leaders in Washington have promised to repeal President Obama’s signature health care law shortly after Trump assumes office Jan. 20 and to devise a replacement within three years.

PRESS HERALD