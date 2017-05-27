Mainers seeking local goods get special new farmer's market in Belfast

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A rainy start to the holiday weekend had little to no effect on producers or shoppers on Saturday in Belfast.

Vendors from across the midcoast area, and beyond, showed up to buy groceries, handmade goods or try food from a diverse group of providers.

There were 65 companies selling their wares, some owners with decades of experience, others who had just publicly launched that morning.

Founder Paul Naron has said he is most proud of the communal dining area where everyone can "break bread" as part of the midday experience.

The strategy is for the market to become a place where everyone can, shop, eat and mingle regardless of the weather, every Saturday morning, year-round.

