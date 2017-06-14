WCSH
Close

Mainers react to shooting of Congressman

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 8:49 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (NEWS CENTER) -- Anger, shock and prayer echo across Maine and the nation after the shooting of a Congressman in Virginia. 

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was hit as a hail of gunfire was unleashed Wednesday morning at a baseball field where a team of Congress members was practicing.

In a tweet, Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin responded to the shooting and assured Mainers of his own safety:

This story will be updated as more information is received.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories