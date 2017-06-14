Mainers react to shooting of Congressman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (NEWS CENTER) -- Anger, shock and prayer echo across Maine and the nation after the shooting of a Congressman in Virginia.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was hit as a hail of gunfire was unleashed Wednesday morning at a baseball field where a team of Congress members was practicing.

In a tweet, Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin responded to the shooting and assured Mainers of his own safety:

My staff and I are safe. We are extending all of our thoughts & prayers to everyone involved in this morning's attack — Rep. Bruce Poliquin (@RepPoliquin) June 14, 2017

This story will be updated as more information is received.

