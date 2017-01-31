Mainers react to immigration ban (Photo: WCSH)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Residents near Bangor don’t agree with the executive order that Donald Trump signed on Friday effectively suspending immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for three months, and the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

As a result of the order, travelers from those countries with valid green cards and entry visas were detained at multiple airports throughout the country, triggering massive protests.

Orono resident, Juli Aghamoosa, is an American woman married to an American citizen originally from Iran. Her husband, Ali, has lived in the United States for 40 years and although he’s not he’s not surprised about the order and the immigration ban, he is optimistic about what is to come. He quoted an Iranian poem saying that we are all of the same body, so if we harm one part of our body the pain is felt everywhere.

Khawla Wise, a Muslim Palestinian-American woman says that people shouldn’t wait until something bad happens. Passionate in her stance, she said she doesn’t want to see “a repetition of what happened to the Jewish in Germany.” Wise suggested that people go beyond their comfort zone and write letters to their senators to help make a change.

