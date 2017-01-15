Mainers prepare for national women's march

A Maine woman makes a sign for the national Women's March on Washington.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Less than five days remain until President-elect Trump takes office.

The day after, on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to demonstrate in Washington.

That includes some Mainers who will be heading to D.C. on a bus this week.

They'll be a local connection to the national march.

Other demonstrations are taking place across the state and country.

On Sunday, many of the Maine women and some men planning to participate made signs for the rallies.

They listed concerns about Trump's stances on the environment and has actions towards women as reasons for wanting to speak out.

“How he has talked about women, I think that is the thing that probably scares me the most,” said Alexa Wakley .”As someone who is around a lot of little children and wants to have children at some point in my life, I want to make sure they have strong role models.”

NEWS CENTER also spoke with conservatives about the march who say they expressed themselves a little differently after President Obama took office.

Instead of protesting, they got to work on republican campaigns.

“The day after the inaugural, I went out and starting working on the next campaign,” said Barbara Campbell Harvey. “Four years ago, I was unhappy, I went out and started working on the next campaign. Am I afraid or was I afraid then? No.”

NEWS CENTER will have coverage of Mainers at both the inauguration and the women's march coming up later this week.

