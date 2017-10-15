Mainers make strides against breast cancer

A woman poses with friends at the Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Cape Elizabeth Sunday. (Photo: WCSH)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- According to statistics, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in a lifetime. On Sunday, a wave of pink took over Fort Williams park in Cape Elizabeth in hopes of washing away that fact.

More than 15 hundred people came out Sunday morning for the American Cancer Society's Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The event has been coming to Maine for more than 20 years. Teams can raise money ahead of the walk, and all proceeds go towards research for a cure. Those with the American Cancer Society say that research couldn't happen without the walk, while those who have been impacted by cancer say they can't stay away from the cause.

“Eight years ago at a normal routine mammogram, they found something that they thought was suspicious,” explained participant Cheryl Hugill. Now cancer-free, Hugill has been coming to the walk every year since her diagnosis. This year, she and her team raised $4,000 for research. “All the surgeries and all the trauma, your whole family endures it, your friends endure it, and they help and support you, and that's why we're here.”

“The American Cancer Society has been at the forefront- our research has been at the forefront- of all major breakthroughs in cancer research,” said the society’s community development manager, Matt Kennedy. “Without that and without the funds that are being raised at events like this, I don't think we'd be near where we are today.”

The American Cancer Society expects Sunday’s event alone to raise more than $150,000 for breast cancer research.

