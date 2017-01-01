Weather

Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van while trying to escape…

Read Story
Local

Say goodbye to long summer days with fall less than a month out

Read Story KING
Local

How Mainers can help Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Read Story Beth McEvoy
Local

Biddeford woman identified as victim in Biddeford Pool capsizing

Read Story Kattey Ortiz
News

Elderly Texas residents rescued after photo of them in floodwater goes viral

Read Story Josh Sidorowicz
Local

Pres. Bush's heart aches for Houston home

Read Story NEWS CENTER
HEADLINES

Updated 9:02 AM. EDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    • Science is everywhere at the 3rd annual Maine Science Festival

      Science is everywhere at the 3rd annual Maine Science Festival
    • Police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school

      Police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Portland, ME
    8 PM
    62°
    2 AM
    52°
    8 AM
    57°
    2 PM
    69°