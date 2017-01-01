Elderly Texas residents rescued after photo of them in floodwater goes viral
HEADLINES
Updated 9:02 AM. EDT
- Grid
- List
-
Local
Accused killer of James Haskell goes to courtAccused killer of James Haskell goes to court Twenty-six-year-old Derrick L. Dupont will appear in court on Monday in Augusta
- Local
- 10 hours ago
-
Local
One dead, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford PoolOne dead, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford Pool Three people were rescued and one person is still missing after a vessel capsized 10 miles offshore of Biddeford Pool on Sunday, August 27.
- Local
- 9 hours ago
-
Local
Police release name of pedestrian killed in car accidentPolice release name of pedestrian killed in car accident
- Local
- 9 hours ago
-
Local
Vassalboro family all fighting rare brain condition togetherVassalboro family all fighting rare brain condition together "As a mother, you want to make them feel better and you want to make them smile and make them feel great. And when you can't do that, it's so hard to watch."
- Local
- 7 hours ago
-
Sports
Vote for this week's Hometown Showdown!Vote for this week's Hometown Showdown!
- Sports
- 18 hours ago
-
News
Oldest birch bark canoe found in Maine museumOldest birch bark canoe found in Maine museum The Pejepscot Historical Society os conserving a canoe that is believed by many to the oldest birch bark canoe in existence. The provenance indicates it was built in 1745. Carbon dating placed it somewhere between 1729 and 1780. The 1745 date would make it the oldest birch bark canoe in existence.
- News
- 5 minutes ago
-
Local
Man charged in West Gardiner shooting death pleads not guiltyMan charged in West Gardiner shooting death pleads not guilty A man charged in the shooting death of another man back in June was in court today to enter pleas to two charges.
- Local
- 47 minutes ago
-
Nation-World
North Korea fires ballistic missile over northern JapanNorth Korea fires ballistic missile over northern Japan Tuesday's launch is the second time that North Korea has fired a projectile over Japan. The previous one happened in September 1998.
- Nation-World
- 50 minutes ago
-
NOW
Maine Animal Refuge League prepares for animal influx due to hurricane HarveyMaine Animal Refuge League prepares for animal influx due to hurricane Harvey
- NOW
- 52 minutes ago
-
Local
Man pleads not guilty to murder, manslaughter chargesMan pleads not guilty to murder, manslaughter charges
- Local
- 1 hour ago
-
News
When can we expect the rain to diminish?When can we expect the rain to diminish? As torrential rain, catastrophic flooding and severe winds continue to hit the southeastern part of Texas, an end to Harvey seems nowhere in sight.
- News
- 3 hours ago
-
Nation-World
Harvey pounds Texas: What we know nowHarvey pounds Texas: What we know now "This is going to be a very major disaster," said Gov. Gregg Abbott.
- Nation-World
- 3 hours ago
-
Recipes
90 second mug cake - Amy Bouchard90 second mug cake - Amy Bouchard NEWS CENTER) - You've got time to make this cake. Your kids can help.
- Recipes
- 5 hours ago
-
207
K9 Corrections helps dogs and inmates at Maine State PrisonK9 Corrections helps dogs and inmates at Maine State Prison WARREN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A program at the Maine State Prison is in its 10th year of training adoptable dogs.
- 207
- 5 hours ago
-
207
A deep dive into the Maine State ArchivesA deep dive into the Maine State Archives BRUNSWICK, Maine - (NEWS CENTER) It's not an academic requirement, but it's something countless schoolchildren have done: taken a field trip to the Maine State Museum in Augusta.
- 207
- 5 hours ago
-
Nation-World
Harvey pounds Texas: What we know now
-
Nation-World
Celebrities react, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
-
News
For the first time, West Point's top cadet is a black woman
-
Nation-World
North Korea fires 3 short-range missiles; US says tests fail
-
Nation-World
White House pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio
-
Nation-World
Trump tells Mattis to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
-
Nation-World
School principal tells students 'you look fat' in leggings unless you're…
-
Politics
President Trump retweets meme of him eclipsing Barack Obama
-
Nation-World
The 'disloyal man' meme, explained
-
Nation-World
Key people in Princess Diana's life: Where are they now?
-
Nation-World
Automated technology is changing society — and it's not going anywhere
-
Nation-World
At least 16 Americans suffered negative health affects in Cuban embassy…
-
Nation-World
Swedish journalist's torso found in submarine death mystery
-
Nation-World
The suspense is over: New Taylor Swift single is out
-
Nation-World
Amazon to lower prices on select Whole Foods items starting Monday
-
Nation-World
Miguel Cabrera involved in huge brawl between Yankees-Tigers
-
Nation-World
Hostage situation ends in Charleston after gunman shot
-
News
Gas prices at risk of rising as Hurricane Harvey bears down
-
Nation-World
Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot
-
Nation-World
Navy ends search for USS McCain missing; confirms 1 death
-
Weather
16 mins ago 7:14 p.m.
Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van while trying to escape…
-
Local
11 hour ago 8:57 a.m.
Say goodbye to long summer days with fall less than a month out
-
Local
7 hour ago 12:57 p.m.
How Mainers can help Hurricane Harvey evacuees
-
Local
2 hour ago 5:41 p.m.
Biddeford woman identified as victim in Biddeford Pool capsizing
-
News
23 hour ago 8:42 p.m.
Elderly Texas residents rescued after photo of them in floodwater goes viral
-
Local
7 hour ago 12:50 p.m.
Pres. Bush's heart aches for Houston home
-
Local
10 hour ago 9:02 a.m.
Accused killer of James Haskell goes to court
-
-
Local
9 hour ago 10:33 a.m.
One dead, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford Pool
-
Local
10 hour ago 10:00 a.m.
Police release name of pedestrian killed in car accident
-
Local
8 hour ago 11:53 a.m.
Vassalboro family all fighting rare brain condition together
-
Sports
19 hour ago 12:40 a.m.
Vote for this week's Hometown Showdown!
-
News
12 mins ago 7:18 p.m.
Oldest birch bark canoe found in Maine museum
-
Local
39 mins ago 6:52 p.m.
Man charged in West Gardiner shooting death pleads not guilty
-
Nation-World
42 mins ago 6:49 p.m.
North Korea fires ballistic missile over northern Japan
-
NOW
44 mins ago 6:47 p.m.
Maine Animal Refuge League prepares for animal influx due to hurricane Harvey
-
NEWS CENTER's Samantha York's Hurricane Harvey family connection
-
Maine home to the oldest birch bark canoe in the world
-
53-year-old woman dies in boating accident off the coast of Biddeford
-
Maine agencies work to aide Houston
-
St. Clair gets green light from Sec. Zinke