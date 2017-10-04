Mainers fear losing coverage as ACA options shrink

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - People who get health insurance through the affordable care act in Maine will have one fewer option when open enrollment begins on November 1.

Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield announced at the end of September that it would pull out of the ACA marketplace.

Ronie Jurdak, a hairstylist in Waterville, gets her insurance through the ACA and uses Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield because of its affordable prices, she says.

"My premium is super affordable, low deductible and they have approved all my claims," she said. "Now I'll have to switch to one of the other companies which may not have the kind of coverage I need at a price I can afford. I went years without insurance and it's been such a relief to have it thru the ACA. I may very well be without it again come January 1."

