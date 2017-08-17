Mainers enjoying MoviePass deal

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's being called Netflix for moviegoers. An app called MoviePass offers users the chance to catch one movie a day in theaters for a monthly fee.

The app has been around for a few years, but on Tuesday, the company announced it was dropping its subscription rate to $9.95 a month.

Considering the average price for a movie ticket is about $8.65, Mainers would only have to go to the movies twice a month to make out on the deal.

The app is a venture led by Mitch Lowe, ex-Netflix executive. The service claims to work at 91 percent of theaters across the county.

John Forsyth is a Mainer who says he signed up for Moviepass in May of 2016 when cost $35 a month. He says he's used it at Regal Cinemas, Cinemagic and other theaters in Maine, and was happy to see the subscription price drop.

Some cinemas like AMC Loews have taken issue with the app, releasing a statement saying the low price offer is, "...unsustainable and only sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road if or when the product can no longer be fulfilled." "If you're a movie fan, it's a must have," says Forsyth.

© 2017 WCSH-TV