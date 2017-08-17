WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Mainers enjoying MoviePass deal

Mainers on Moviepass pkg

Jessica Gagne, WCSH 7:17 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's being called Netflix for moviegoers. An app called MoviePass offers users the chance to catch one movie a day in theaters for a monthly fee.

The app has been around for a few years, but on Tuesday, the company announced it was dropping its subscription rate to $9.95 a month. 
 
Considering the average price for a movie ticket is about $8.65, Mainers would only have to go to the movies twice a month to make out on the deal.
 
The app is a venture led by Mitch Lowe, ex-Netflix executive. The service claims to work at 91 percent of theaters across the county.
 
John Forsyth is a Mainer who says he signed up for Moviepass in May of 2016 when cost $35 a month. He says he's used it at Regal Cinemas, Cinemagic and other theaters in Maine, and was happy to see the subscription price drop.
 
"If you're a movie fan, it's a must have," says Forsyth.
 
Some cinemas like AMC Loews have taken issue with the app, releasing a statement saying the low price offer is, "...unsustainable and only sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road if or when the product can no longer be fulfilled."
 
 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories