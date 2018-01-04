Mainers Downeast keep working through storm

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Most people in Ellsworth were enjoying the debut snow storm of 2018 from the comfort of their homes on Thursday night but there were a few that ventured out into the weather to work.

"I am trying to get to my second job," said Beth Bishop as she was on her way to work as a home healthcare worker. "I work overnights so I really can't cancel that."

Bishop had been on the roads all day during the storm.

"Everything is just insane. It is just crazy," said Bishop.

Ellsworth High School student Sam Giffin was out shoveling his neighbors sidewalks and driveways as heavy snow fell.

"I have a couple of people that I do it for," said Giffin. "Older people that can't do it themselves so I just want to help out. I am younger and strong so why not give them a hand."

Towns along the coast of Maine are dealing with flooding issues along with blizzard conditions.

Downeast was prepared for high winds and major snow accumulation. A harsh winter storm but for the Mainers out in the thick of it on Thursday night, they know that living in the Pine Tree State comes with the territory.

"It's cold. It's Downeast. It's Maine and it's January," said Ellsworth business owner Peter Farnsworth as he was shoveling. "It's all good."

