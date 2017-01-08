Mainers concerned about rights under Trump

A Portland panel on protecting civil liberties under President-Elect, Donald Trump.

With less than two weeks to go until President-Elect Trump's inauguration, a few Mainers say they are concerned some of their civil liberties will be at risk.

On Sunday, a few hundred concerned people gathered at a Portland synagogue to discuss how to prepare for Trump's presidency.

They discussed how people worried about abortion rights and assistance for immigrants can take action.

“These are specific issues that may be coming up in the Maine legislature, things that for which there will be federal impact on Mainers,” said the event’s moderator, Barbara Shaw.

Meanwhile, members of groups that are pro-life, not the event, say this reaction to Trump's election is similar to their concerns about President Obama.

“You know eight years ago many of us on the life issue and some other issues has concerns about President Obama,” said Caroll Conley “I have two sons in our military service and we still say he's our president.”

The wide-ranging discussion touched on programs like Medicare and food stamps as well.

A group of women is planning a protest in Augusta on the day of Trump’s inauguration on January 21.

