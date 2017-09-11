Mainers collect supplies for Hurricane relief

American Legion in Damariscotta work to load a truck full of donations for Hurricane Irma victims.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Help for hurricane victims is steadily coming in at the American Legion in Damariscotta.

They're in the process of collecting donations to fill a trailer, which they expect will be taken to Florida.

On Sunday, Legion Auxiliary leader Bonnie Poland said they are collecting "essentials"; cleaning supplies, towels, diapers, water, non-perishable food and pet food.

"Everything except clothing and furniture," she said.

They're also taking cash donations, which will be used to buy added supplies to fill up the truck.

A volunteer truck driver will take the load south as soon as the trailer is full. Legion members will be there every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.to collect the donations. The Legion hall is located on Business Route One in Damariscotta.



