Mainer battling cancer gets trip of a lifetime to Super Bowl 51

Justin Perry, of Wells, has been battling a rare form cancer since he was diagnosed in 2013. He just found out he was given an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A man from Wells who is battling a rare form of cancer recently received word that he will be traveling to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Justin Perry just finished five sessions of radiation at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer caused by a genetic mutation.

"I'm on my second different type of targeted therapy. They've both been clinical trials, they're not FDA approved, so I'm kind of like a guinea pig for frontline treatment," said Perry.

Perry said this cancer forces him to go to MGH every three weeks to get an infusion. He takes eight pills every day that keep the cancer at bay.

During a radiation session on Tuesday, his radiation tech asked him what type of music he would like to listen to. He asked for sports talk radio.

"With the Patriots being in Super Bowl 51 -- there's a lot of controversy, it's a really hot topic right now. My radiation tech -- we start joking and she's like, 'you know they give away trips to the Super Bowl,' and I'm like, 'hey, feel free to put my name in any contest you want,'" said Perry.

When Perry came in for his last treatment on Wednesday, doctors pulled him aside.

"The doctors come out and they're like, 'hey Justin, we want to talk to you about a couple of things before you go in for treatment.' So instantly, my hear sunk. I'm like something went wrong with radiation. They found something. What's going on?" said Perry. "'Your radiation tech said that you talked about the Super Bowl,'" his doctors said. "I said, 'yep, it's a bucket list, dream-come-true item,' and he's like, 'well, I can make that happen for you.'"

Justin received a package worth $17,000 for a trip for him and one guest to go to Houston for the big game.

It includes:

two round-trip tickets to Houston, Texas on a private charter reserved exclusively for the friends and family of the Patriots organization

two lower level tickets to the sold out Super Bowl LI, two tickets to the Patriots Pregame Tailgate Party at NRG Arena

two tickets to the Official Patriots Post-game Extravaganza, as well as transportation and official Patriots and Super Bowl LI gifts.

"I don't know what that's going to entail, but that's going to be crazy," said Perry. "There's not many words that can say how thankful someone can be."

It's a once in a lifetime experience for a man who is unsure what his future holds.

"I'm not the only one battling cancer at Mass General Hospital," said Perry. "It's even tougher for me to accept some of the things people do for me beacuse I know there's someone out there that's worse off than me,"

Perry said he is now working with the top two oncologists at MGH who are developing these treatment plans for the rare form of cancer called ALK mutation. He said these doctors develop new treatment options for this specific tumor.

"I'm going to have to be on a maintenance treatment until they find something better, but there is no cure available," said Perry. "I'll try and look at something to look forward to and it kind of keeps me going and kind of keeps my mind off things. It's just going to be a once in a lifetime, overwhelming experience. It makes all the bad days go away."

Now Perry has a difficult decision to make: who will he bring with him -- his father or his wife?

"My dad suggested that we armwrestle," said Perry.

Perry is set to leave on Super Bowl Sunday.

