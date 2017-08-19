MaineDOT: Distracted Driving Interview with Ted Talbot

MaineDOT Spokesperson Ted Talbot talked about distracted driving statistics and how they do not reflect what is really happening: "Anecdotally, we all know it happens from what we see but the numbers don’t support the activity," Talbott said.  Distracted driving requires self-reporting.

Elle Ousfar, WCSH 8:13 PM. EDT August 19, 2017

