MaineDOT: Distracted Driving Interview with Ted Talbot
MaineDOT Spokesperson Ted Talbot talked about distracted driving statistics and how they do not reflect what is really happening: "Anecdotally, we all know it happens from what we see but the numbers don’t support the activity," Talbott said. Distracted driving requires self-reporting.
Elle Ousfar, WCSH 8:13 PM. EDT August 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories
-
#ClearTheShelters: Bring home your new best friendJul 24, 2017, 7:58 a.m.
-
MISSING: 16-year-old boy from WestbrookAug 19, 2017, 7:59 p.m.
-
6 police officers shot, 2 dead, in Florida and PennsylvaniaAug 19, 2017, 3:23 p.m.