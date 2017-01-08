MaineDOT construction project along Route 3 expected to begin today

MaineDOT construction project along Route 3 expected to begin Monday. (Photo by NEWS CENTER.) (Photo: Custom)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monday, construction begins on a major road project close to one of Maine's most popular destinations and it's expected to take about two and a half years to complete.

This almost $18 million project is expected to begin Monday. Drainage and utility improvements are first on the list according to the MaineDOT. It will be taking place about a half mile west of Sand Point Road and will continue about 5 miles down Route 3.

Since it will be a year round project it will take place during the fall and summer tourist seasons here. The DOT said one way detours will be put into place, along with signs and temporary traffic signals.

According to a recent press release by the MaineDOT they said their vision is "To provide a safe, efficient and anesthetically pleasing transportation corridor that encourages multiple uses and maintains or enhances the historic standards representative of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park."

This is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

In the press release the MaineDOT also said:

"When complete, the project will result in:

• Paved shoulders for bicyclists and pedestrians

• Some new sidewalks, and sidewalk improvements to meet ADA standards

• Safer crossings, with electronic crossing signs

• New multi-use path along part of the project span

• Where possible, 3-foot wide esplanade between sidewalk/multi-use path and the road

• New bus turnouts

• New rock catchment area along the bluffs

• Upgraded intersection of Mt Desert St. and West St.

• Improved drainage and runoff management

• New road surface and striping"

For more information check out the MaineDOT's website.

