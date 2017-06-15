Maine woman drowns rabid raccoon; like a scene from ‘Twilight Zone'

(Photo: Sonsedska/iStock/Getty Images)

HOPE, Maine (Camden Herald) — A woman who was attacked by a rabid raccoon while running in the woods near her home drowned the animal in a puddle after it latched onto her thumb.

Rachel Borch, 21, said she was getting ready to go out for an afternoon run on June 3 when her brother Chris told her to be careful because he had seen a raccoon “skulking” around the yard. He told her he thought it odd that the raccoon, normally a nocturnal animal, was out in the daytime.

