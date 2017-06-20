Maine woman defies the odds at 66, sets record swimming English Channel

Pat Gallant-Charette swam the English Channel on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 66 year-old women from Westbrook set a world record over the weekend becoming the oldest woman to successfully swim the English Channel.

Pat Gallant-Charette swam the English Channel on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Pat Gallant-Charette is a retired nurse and Maine native from Westbrook.

On Saturday, June 17, Gallant-Charette swam the 21 cold miles between England and France to set a world record but it wasn't without several setbacks.

Pat Gallant-Charette,66, set a world record as the oldest woman to swim the English Channel.

Gallant-Charette wrote of her journey in her blog.

On her solo swim, she was accompanied by a boat pilot Reg Brickell and her son Tom, who she says never left her side.

Gallant-Charette faced nausea and vomiting while swimming, cold waters and strong currents that made her swim more difficult.

Pat says at one point she saw a dorsal fin and thought that she was hallucinating. Her son would confirm after the swim, that she had in fact seen a fin, but it was that of a large sunfish.

Pat says by mile 14 she was experiencing dehydration. She also had to stop after getting stung by a jellyfish in the face. Pat says she pulled multiple tentacles out of her face, including her lips.

By the last mile of her swim took three hours to complete because of strong currents and exhaustion. Pat finally reached the shore line and walked up the beach near the white cliffs at Cap Blanc.

Pat isn't letting this record slow her down any. She plans to swim Cooks Strait in New Zealand in 2019 as part of her goal to complete marathons swims in all seven oceans.

