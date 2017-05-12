BURNHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police say they have arrested 36-year-old Tara Shibles from Thorndike on a manslaughter charge.

Shibles is charged in connection with the death of 72-year-old Joyce Woods of Burnham who died outside her home after an intruder entered it in the early morning hours of April 2.

Police say Shibles was arrested Thursday following an indictment by Waldo County Grand Jury.

Shibles made her first court appearance Friday morning in Waldo County Superior Court.

Shibles is also being charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and assault. She was arrested at her home at 244 Gordon Hill Road in Thorndike.

She is currently being held at Waldo County Jail.

