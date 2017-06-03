Maine Wildlife Park hosts familes in recovery

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

GRAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Today is 'Maine Warden Service Day' and the Maine Wildlife Park celebrated the event all day with some of the wardens from the show North Woods Law in attendance.

The day highlighted all the work game wardens do across the state to help both animals and people -- plus there was a chance to meet the wardens K-9 unit and view the 'wall of shame,' which is a poaching display.

And several warden authors were on hand to sign autographs -- including Roger Guay, Paul Doiron and retired Warden John Ford.

A father of one child, Scott Earls, really made the day into a family event; "We traveled all the way from Gaffney, South Carolina up here to meet the wardens and it's been and amazing trip."

