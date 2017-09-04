Maine Water Ski team puts on free show Labor Day

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — If you are looking for something fun and free to do this Labor Day, head down to Sanford where you can watch the Maine Attraction Water Ski Show Team.

Men, women and children will be flying across the water on their skis, doing jumps, human pyramids and putting on an entertaining show.

Maine Attraction Water Ski Show chose Christmas in July for this year's theme of their show.





Every year the team chooses a theme for their show. This year’s is Christmas in July and the show has cameos from the Grinch, Buddy the Elf and even the big man himself, Santa Claus.

Three members of the team fly off a jump on Number One Pond in Sanford.

This year’s show won the team first place when competing against other north eastern states.

The show starts at 3:30 p.m. on Number One Pond in the middle of Sanford and lasts a little more than an hour.

The ski team is made up of range of ages of skiers from 7 years-old to 57 years-old.

© 2017 WCSH-TV