Maine transportation bond passes

Mainers have approved a $105 million transportation bond issue.



The proposal on the Tuesday ballot will bring an estimated $137 million in matching grants. The bulk of the money would be used to improve secondary roads and bridges.



Money would also benefit ports, harbors, marine transportation, aviation, railroad and bicycle and pedestrian trails. A small amount would also go to improving culverts, stream crossings and wildlife habitats.



The bond proposal represented the second of three consecutive years of borrowing planned by the Maine Department of Transportation to fill highway funding gaps.

