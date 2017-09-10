Maine town to mull retail marijuana ban

(Photo: NECN)

JEFFERSON, Maine (AP) - A central Maine town plans to vote to prohibit marijuana retail stores and pot social clubs.



The town of Jefferson is set to hold a public hearing Sept. 25 to discuss the ordinance. The vote is set for the Nov. 7 election.



Maine voters last year approved legalizing the possession, sale and use of recreational marijuana by persons over 21 years of age. Possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana became legal earlier this year but lawmakers pushed back legalization of marijuana sales.



A legislative panel is figuring out a regulatory framework for recreational marijuana sales and licensing.



The voter-approved law gave municipalities a number of different options. Municipalities can prohibit retail marijuana establishments outright and they can also require separate local licensing.

