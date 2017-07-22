WCSH
Close

Maine State Prison inmate passes away

Chloe Teboe , WCSH 5:11 PM. EDT July 22, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Maine State Prison inmate, Charles L. Pettigrow, 47, passed away around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, according to a press release from the Maine State Department of Corrections.

The State Police and the Medical Examiner were both notified after Pettigrow's death in the Maine State Prison. Both will review the death. 

Pettigrow was serving time for two counts of Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer (C) concurrent with Eluding an Officer (C).

At the time of his death, Pettigrow had served 14 months of his sentence. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories