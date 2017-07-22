Maine State Prison inmate passes away

(Photo: Maine State Department of Corrections)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Maine State Prison inmate, Charles L. Pettigrow, 47, passed away around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, according to a press release from the Maine State Department of Corrections.

The State Police and the Medical Examiner were both notified after Pettigrow's death in the Maine State Prison. Both will review the death.

Pettigrow was serving time for two counts of Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer (C) concurrent with Eluding an Officer (C).

At the time of his death, Pettigrow had served 14 months of his sentence.

