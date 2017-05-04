Maine State Police search for suspect in domestic violence assault

CHARLESTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police are looking for a Charleston man they say is connected to a domestic violence assault.

21-year-old Darian Lever allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on April 29. He also has three separate warrants for his arrest, unrelated to the alleged assault.

Anyone with information about Lever should call 207-973-3700 and ask for Trooper Dylan Hall.

