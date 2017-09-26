Maine soccer players take part in national anthem protest

Courtesy Seacoastonline.com

KITTERY, Maine (SEACOASTONLINE) — The Traip Academy varsity girls soccer team notched a 3-0 shutout win on Monday afternoon, but more significantly the team stayed focused and united throughout the game following several members of the team choosing to kneel during the singing of the national anthem.

In all, nine members of the Rangers decided to kneel in protest during the anthem, sung by freshman JV player Claire Barbour. The protest took place after a slate of NFL games Sunday saw more than 200 players across the league kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” following President Donald Trump’s tweet calling on NFL owners to “fire” players who knelt during the anthem. The protesting Traip players were drawing attention to ongoing racial injustices in America, according to junior Beti Stevens.

