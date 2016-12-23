(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - State officials in Maine want Interstate 295 travelers to know Santa isn't only watching as they sleep.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2hZ0KGB ) the state Department of Transportation on Wednesday changed the message on its variable message signs between Scarborough and West Gardiner to say: "Santa sees you when you are speeding."

Spokesman Ted Talbot says the humorous message was an idea to make the heavily traveled interstate safer. It will remain displayed until after Christmas.

Talbot says traffic volume, accidents and speeds have increased. He says other states have tried similar tactics.

