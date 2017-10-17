Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau jumps into Governor's race

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Add Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau to the growing list of senior Republican leaders who are running for governor.

He announced his candidacy in an email Tuesday morning. Thibodeau is from Winterport and is serving his second term as Senate President. He is a conservative, but clashed multiple times with GOP Gov. Paul LePage over the budget and other issues.

"We need to come together to rein in the growth of government not only to preserve Maine’s unique way of life, but to protect our freedoms," Thibodeau said in his campaign announcement. "We need to continue to improve our economy, create more jobs, and educate our children so they can live and work here at home.”

Thibodeau joins three other conservatives in the Republican primary -- House GOP leader Ken Fredette, Senate GOP leader Garrett Mason and former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew. Moderate and former independent Shawn Moody says he is also giving serious consideration about entering the Republican primary race.

© 2017 WCSH-TV