Maine school moves forward with review of Native American logo

Wells High School Forms Advisory Committee to Evaluate the Mascot Issue

AP , WCSH 8:12 AM. EDT November 03, 2017

WELLS, Maine (AP) - A Maine high school that came under fire for its "Warriors" nickname and logo featuring a Native American in a feathered headdress has formed an advisory committee to study the issue.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District discussed the committee during a public meeting Thursday. The group will include student athletes, coaches, administrators and residents. Members will meet with community groups over a three-month period to determine whether to keep the name.

Wells High School received complaints after a Micmac woman from Lisbon claimed she saw students wearing face paint, mimicking Native American drumming and performing chants at a football game last month. Critics say the mascot uses stereotypical imagery that contributes to the oppression of Native Americans.

