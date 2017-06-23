Maine says effort to restore Arctic charr is a success

(Photo: Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine wildlife managers say their effort to restore a vulnerable population of Arctic charr in the northern part of the state is a success.



Arctic charr are cold water salmon-like fish that are found in just 14 bodies of water in Maine. The State Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says the species came dangerously close to disappearing from one of the last Maine ponds where it still lives.



The department says rainbow smelt were illegally introduced into Big Reed Pond in northern Maine, which upset the ecosystem and threatened charr. Biologists began an effort in 2007 to capture, transfer and breed charr from the pond. The state then eliminated the smelts from the pond and returned the charr.



Biologists found this month charr are spawning in the pond again.

