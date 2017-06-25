Maine retreat for war-injured veterans officially opening

Memorial day weekend (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ROME, Maine (AP) - A lakeside camp in Maine for war-injured military personnel and family members is being formally dedicated.



Nearly $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions have gone into the retreat created by a foundation that former staff Sgt. Travis Mills established.



Mills is a quadruple amputee and credits support from his family for helping him recover from the injuries that were caused by an explosion in Afghanistan. His wants injured soldiers and Marines and their family members to enjoy the camp as they heal together.



The 30-year-old Mills says it's important for veterans to learn they don't have to sit on the sidelines while their families enjoy recreational activities.



This summer, 56 families will visit the camp and enjoy kayaking, fishing, tubing and other activities. The camp is being dedicated Sunday.

